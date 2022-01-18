GOAT Brand acquires 90% stakes in fashion brand The Label Life

GOAT Brand Labs, a Thrasio-style venture, has acquired 90% stakes in The Label Life, a women’s fashion wear and lifestyle brand for an undisclosed amount, an official statement highlighted. Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder, GOAT Brand Labs commented on the acquisition “We will scale the brand exponentially by expanding globally and launching new product categories. The aim is to make it one of the first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to hit the Rs 500 crore revenue mark by 2025.”



According to an official statement, it is GOAT Brand Lab’s first acquisition in the women’s wear space and the company is planning to add more brands in that segment.

The Label life, Founded by Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah is usually styled by bollywood celebrities such as Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Currently, the brand is selling various products across different categories such as jewellery, beauty and personal care.

Recently, GOAT Brand Labs acquired the kidswear label Frangipani and Neemli Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd and also a skincare brand Neemli Naturals.