Love Earth- promoting healthier lifestyle

Love Earth stepped into the personal care category with only one agenda – to make people adopt organic products. Though convincing an audience did pose a challenge at the beginning of the journey, Love Earth managed to build a strong community of followers who believed in its ethos and backed it, and were eager to convince others of its efficacious offerings.

Since its diversification into the skincare category, Love Earth has grown 4-5x. In its pipeline are 30-40 new products that will be introduced in the market in the coming year.

Besides a marketplace presence across Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Purplle, the brand is also available offline in cities like Ludhiana, Delhi and Mumbai.

Love Earth continues to witness a year-on-year revenue growth of 20% along with a customer base growth rate of 50%.