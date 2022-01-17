BL Agro Launches 1st Nourish Store In Ayodhya

BL Agro announced to launch its 1st Exclusive Brand Outlet ‘Nourish’ in the city. This is company’s 15th exclusive brand outlet in India.

‘Nourish’ the young food products brand of Bareilly based, FMCG company, BL Agro, inaugurated the ‘Nourish’ store at Janki Mahal Road, Naya Ghat at Ayodhya.

The retail store will have a wide range of 75+ products that include pulses, cereals, dry fruits, ready to cook foods, Papad, Achars, Murabba, Spices, edible oils, etc.

The Nourish store was inaugurated by Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Ex-MP and Member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust along with Shri. Sanjeev Tripathi, National Business Head, BL Agro. At the launch ceremony, the other key personnels of BL Agro were also present.

Sanjeev Tripathi, National Business Head, BL Agro commented on the store launch and, said “ It gives us immense pleasure to launch our first Nourish brand outlet in the sacred city of Ayodhya. We enter this city of Lord Rama with our core values and promise of trust, purity and quality that reflect in all Nourish products. Our wide range of packaged food products will cater to all needs of an Indian kitchen while providing wholesome nutrition and unmatched quality.“

BL Agro started the journey of Nourish exclusive brand outlets with its first store in Padrauna in 2020, then in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Jaipur, Surat, Delhi and Sultanpur.

The brand Nourish came into existence in the year 2018 and comes with a promise for nutrition. The brand offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen including Atta, Rice, Pulses, Ghee & Oils, Dry Fruits, Papad, Pickles, Murabba, Spices, and more. Each Nourish product is packed with superior quality ingredients and is produced with finest processes that ensure maximum retention of nutrients.