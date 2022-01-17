Lets Shave – Changing the idea of grooming with innovation

In late 2015 LetsShave made it into the market, a brand that not only aimed to sell reasonably priced and more diverse grooming products to Indian men, but also wanted to offer them a subscription that would free them of the worry of re-stocking each time they ran out of a product.

Within six months of its launch, LetsShave reached 1,00,000 customers and currently enjoys a loyal customer base of 6,50,000. In October 2018, the company acquired funding from its razor manufacturing partner Dorco, which also became the latter’s first such investment in Asia.



Later, in February 2020, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital fund of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, also acquired a minority stake in LetsShave.

The brand claims to be one of the first to introduce the world’s first 6-blade razor with trimmer for both men and women through an innovative manufacturing technology.

