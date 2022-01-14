Earth Rhythm- a conscious skincare brand

Earth Rhythm is a brand that promises to deliver clean, safe and biodegradable products that are backed by scientific research. This inclusive brand employs people from weaker sections of the society and those who are differently-abled, and trains them to be experts in the manufacturing process while empowering them to be self-reliant.

Earth Rhythm has received new funding which they are planning to invest in technology and build both brand awareness and recognition techniques that will aid in onboarding more customers. The brand already enjoys a repeat customer rate of 45-50% that it has been able to maintain owing to its product strength. The marketing spends of the company have almost doubled in the recent past, and its short to medium-term priority is to achieve Rs.100 crore ARR by March 2023.