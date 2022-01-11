Kiehl’s opens its first sustainable store at JIO WORLD DRIVE, Mumbai

Kiehl’s, has announced to open its new store at JIO WORLD DRIVE, Mumbai. The store is Kiehl’s first sustainable store in the country with sustainability integrated right at its core, a store-of-the-future concept with Made Better Formulas, an official statement highlighted.

This is the first Kiehl’s store in India that is made with sustainable architecture. The Kiehl’s FUTURE MADE BETTER program aims to curb the global environmental crisis on plastic and propagates sustainable beauty and environmentally-conscious practices.

In Jio Mall Drive store, the consumers can also experience the newly launched Healthy Skin Assessment Tool from Kiehl’s, which is set to take the Skincare experience to the next level, an official statement highlighted.

Shikhee Agarwal, AVP, Kiehl’s India commented on the occasion of the store launch, and said, “For over a decade now Kiehl’s has had the honor of bringing the finest skincare products to the Indian audience. The store puts sustainability and consumer safety before all else and its elements indicate that – from packaging to decor and more. Another revolutionary step that we have taken to give our consumers a contactless experience is the brand-new Healthy Skin Assessment Tool. A seamless, informative shopping experience and long-lasting results are what we strive for and we are ecstatic to take that forward with this magnificent new store.”