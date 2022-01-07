Tata Starbucks enters into six cities in India

Tata Starbucks has announced that the company is expanding rapidly and entering in the smaller cities of India. With this new addition, the company will have 256 outlets in 26 cities. The new cities in the list are – Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneswar, an official statement highlighted.

Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks commented on this expansion “Tata Starbucks is grounded in growing with its partners and customers together and thus expanding our footprint in India is a matter of great pride for us.”

He further added, “The stores are a fusion of the signature Starbucks warm and welcoming design and the city’s local culture and craftsmanship, serving as an extension of the neighbourhoods we serve.”



With the growing base of coffee in India, the brand will make its first appearance in the states of Assam, Goa, Odisha .

Tata Starbucks, a joint venture of Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks in India has also announced the opening of its first drive-thru stores in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur.