True Elements – fulfilling the demand for health-conscious customers

The story of True Elements stems from personal tragedies and is related to lifestyle and health issues faced by both founders that drove them to think about food & health in India. In the span of 6 years, they have spent every waking hour thinking about a brand that was 100% dedicated to the cause. Today the brand aims to become India’s Most Trusted Breakfast and Snacks brand.

True Elements is a digital first brand with up to 70% of sales coming from e-commerce channels. The brand has grown 3x in the last year & is chasing 300Cr ARR in next 18 months.

They have witnessed 70% new customers on their website each month & have a repeat rate of 65%.

The brand is also offering curated & personalized offerings on their website where the customer can enjoy making Muesli or Snack based on his own liking. True Elements focus on both mass & innovation- product development and are currently present across 13 categories, with 65 products & 200+ SKUs.