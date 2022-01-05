Funding Alert: Living Food raises $ 7.5 million led by Amasia

Living Food, a fresh food startup has announced that the company has raised $7.5 million in a Series – A funding round. The round was led by Amasia, a US based venture capital firm that focuses on backing companies in climate changes and sustainability space. The round also saw participation from SOSV, Blume Founders Fund, Xanders Group and Nexus Ventures. With this funding, the company is planning to expand its footprint in Mumbai and other cities as well. The fresh funding will also be used to boost technology and logistics solutions and also for planning the rolling out new brands for the company.



Akash Sajith, Founder, CEO, Living Food commented on this recent funding “We found plenty of opportunities to grow while remaining focused only on Bengaluru. This funding round is a testament to our relentless focus on transforming our consumers’ eating behaviors. We did it by providing access to a vast selection of fresh, clean, and credible food through our fast and innovative fresh food supply chain.”

Living food, founded by Akash Sajith in 2018 is a farm-to-table subscription service with a vertical temperature control hydroponic farm. Since then, the company has expanded to include over 700 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in 24 categories in Bengaluru, including seasonal fruits, leafy greens, fresh bread, artisanal chocolates, spreads & sauces, and cold-pressed oil.

