Tata CLiQ Luxury and BigBasket to bring global luxury gourmet brands to your doorstep

Premier luxury lifestyle platform, Tata CLiQ Luxury, has collaborated with BigBasket to launch a luxury gourmet platform that will showcase a variety of global as well as Indian luxury gourmet brands across categories, including beverages, cooking oils, pastas, dips, etc. Currently available in Mumbai, the platform will soon be rolled out to more cities – Delhi, Bengaluru and other metros.

“Through this unique collaboration, Tata CLiQ Luxury is building a world-class, differentiated, and experiential gourmet store for consumers who appreciate the finer things in life and are looking for an exclusive selection of luxury gourmet products,” a joint statement from the two e-tailers said.