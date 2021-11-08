Paytm secures big chunk of funding ahead of initial share sale

Ahead of its initial share sale, digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has raised Rs8,235 crore from anchor investors. Participants in the round included Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Birla MF, GIC and other blue-chip funds. As per the stock exchange filing, the shares recorded an oversubscription of 10 times. While Blackrock invested Rs1,045 crore, CPPIB made an investment of Rs938 crore and GIC made an investment of Rs533 crore.

The round also saw participation from pension funds, superannuation funds and sovereign funds such as Government of Singapore, ADIA, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore and University of Cambridge. Other investors were Standard Life Aberdeen, UBS and RWC.

This round of funding has helped Paytm secure 45 per cent of its Rs 18,300 crore IPO.