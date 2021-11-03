Oberoi Mall gifting Jeep Compass in a mega-giveaway this Diwali

Oberoi Mall, is all set to spread the joy with its ‘Light-Up Luck’ event loaded with some exciting offers. One lucky winner will get a chance to drive home a stylish new ‘Jeep Compass Sport’, the mega-giveaway for this season.

Two lucky winners can get a chance to win the all-new iPhone 13! All one must do is shop for Rs. 11,000/- or more on a single day at the Mall, and it’s that easy! As a special gesture, all customers who shop for Rs. 11,000/- or more will get free parking for that day.

All shoppers will also get 2% back as Club Uno reward points on no minimum shopping amount at all the retail and food brands at the Mall.

This Diwali, Oberoi Mall will be decorated in hexagonal coins in the shades of precious metals like gold, silver, and copper, illuminating everyone’s life with luck and prosperity. The equal sides of a hexagon represents that only with each other’s support we can grow and be more powerful together.

The ‘Light-Up Luck’ event will be held from 11th Oct to 21st Nov 2021, allowing the shoppers to enjoy these exciting offers for over 42 days and try to win impressive rewards. Being fully vaccinated and safe to shop, Oberoi Mall welcomes all its patrons to enjoy this festive season with their loved ones.