Flipkart collaborates with Moj for live commerce

The e-commerce giant Flipkart announced that the company has partnered with the homegrown short video platform Moj to enable video and live commerce experiences. Through this move, the e-commerce platform will boost the video commerce in the country and engage with the next 200-million e-commerce customers, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also added “Besides making e-commerce accessible to millions of first-time users, the collaboration also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams to deepen socio-economic impact”.

Ravi Iyer, Flipkart Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, commented on this “The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue Video and Live Commerce at scale”.

As per a report by RedSeer consulting firm, the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short video is expected to touch USD 5 billion in India by 2025.