BigBasket opens doors to its first store in Bengaluru

Big Basket, an online grocery marketplace has gone omnichannel by opening its first brick and mortar store in Bengaluru. The brand is also planning to scale up its presence by opening stores in various Indian cities.

The new store will run under the brand name of ‘Fresho’, according to the sources. Big Basket uses this brand tag to sell its own food products across different food segments.

Majorly, the grocery market is dominated by Reliance Retail and the brand unveiled a brand new grocery store in JioMart.While the other e-commerce platforms such as Swiggy and Dunzo are coping with the market by opening dark stores to fulfill the orders in a hyperlocal play.

According to a report by Kearney, the Indian grocery market is expected to experience 25% more growth in the next few years.