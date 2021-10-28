Danone entered the health drink business with Aptagrow

Danone India is foraying into the health drink category with the launch of their new product ‘Aptagrow’. This launch will continue the brand’s mission to bring nutrition through food.

The product will aim to fulfill the nutritional needs of children in the age group of 3-6 years and will be available in the market in 2 flavours chocolate and vanilla. AptaGrow is a scientifically designed health drink for children with 37 nutrients that includes a unique blend of prebiotics & DHA for the physical and cognitive development of children.

Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India commented on this new launch, “At Danone, our goal is to innovate and offer products and services that meet the nutritional needs and expectations of consumers at every stage of life. With this launch, we endeavor to support healthy eating and drinking habits from an early age since these are the foundation years that contribute to health later in life. AptaGrow is scientifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing children and address concerns mothers have regarding the nutrition intake of their children”.

With this launch, the company has entered the Rs.650 crore healthy drink business in the children category. The new drink AptaGrowth will be available in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal and also on various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, PharmEasy and BigBasket etc.