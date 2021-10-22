Artisanal chocolate brand Colocal launches its second outlet in Delhi’s Khan Market

Colocal, India’s only live chocolate factory and cafe, has launched its second and new outlet in Khan Market, Delhi. By opening the second outlet on its first birth anniversary, the venture aims to elevate the chocolate game for the players in this segment.

Colocal is a bean-to-bar chocolate brand founded by Sheetal Saxena. She started this venture with her husband, Nishant Sinha, with an intention to ‘redefine the chocolate indulgence experience’. Working intricately with the Indian farmers and sourcing all its Cacao from Idukki hills, the sustainable and zero-waste brand is endeavouring to create a difference and come closer to its patrons with its second outlet and intensified efforts. Colocal has created its own space in the industry by becoming on of those rare brands that makes its own chocolate for the dessert menu and other delicacy requirements.

The brand aims to educate and introduce the patrons to the world of ‘Craft Chocolate’ and give them a taste of authenticity. Colocal strives to support the Cacao community of India and put them on the world map. Taking the chocolate-making process to the next level, Colocal uses ‘Roasting’ and ‘Conching’, two different techniques that set them apart from their competitors and make their chocolates finer and even more palatable.

With an extensive portfolio of diversified products, the brand’s retail arm offers premium Baking Chocolate made with single-origin cocoa beans for professional use. Colocal’s baking chocolate, available in 54%, 64%, 72%, and 80% cacao, is ideal for making desserts as compared to other Indian-origin chocolates because of their proper roasting and conching techniques. The brand also extends a variety of Chocolate Bars, including Single origin dark chocolates with 55%, 66%, 72%, and 85% cacao, Caramel Inclusion bar, Nut’s inclusion bar, and Sea salt bar. All these products are made in their in-house chocolate factory under the supervision of Sheetal, who also happens to be a self-taught chocolate maker.

Commenting on the growth of the chain and coming closer to the pulse of the city at Khan Market, Founder Sheetal Saxena, said: “We forayed into the sector with a simple but determined aim to raise the bar of the artisanal chocolate industry of India and introduce the patrons to the world of ‘craft chocolate’. Crafting dreams into authentic chocolate palettes, we are overwhelmed with the love received from the audience, which has further inspired us to make our way to the prime location of Khan Market.”