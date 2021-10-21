Tata CLiQ Luxury’s campaign celebrates timeless bonds this festive season

Tata CLiQ Luxury, announced the launch of their latest gifting campaign this festive season. The campaign encourages consumers to celebrate their deepest bonds with thoughtful gifts, while also positioning the platform as the go-to destination for #LuxeGifting.

With this campaign, Tata CLiQ Luxury casts a spotlight on thoughtful gifting by recognising and celebrating different kinds of relationships.

The brand film, titled ‘Soulmates’, portrays the bond between former spouses. The narrative briefly takes the viewer through their journey, showcasing how much they appreciate their time together and care for each other even after they’ve parted ways because they’ve been such an integral part of each other’s lives.

Mohua Das Gupta, Head – Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury commented on the launch of the campaign, “Festive season is indeed a time for celebration. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we urge consumers to celebrate relationships which hold a special place in their hearts by expressing their gratitude and appreciation towards people who’ve played a significant role in their life through gifts that define their journey over time. Unlike this fast-paced world we live in, great relationships are built with time and so are the gifts worthy of them. Tata CLiQ Luxury provides curated premium and luxury brands across a wide range of categories that are crafted for the unhurried and perfected over time to celebrate special bonds and stories with thoughtful gifting options.”

As part of a digital-first strategy, the brand film will be widely promoted through a large-scale campaign across digital platforms followed by offline channels.

Tata CLiQ Luxury offers exquisitely curated gifting options from premium and luxury brands across a range of categories like Accessories, Apparel, Beauty & Grooming, Footwear, Gourmet, Home Décor, Stationery, Watches, and more.