Kaya, India’s leading skincare & the largest dermatologist network enabled brand has unveiled a new identity, symbolic of a strategic realignment with its ever growing young consumer base. The new brand narrative is inspired by its young customers – Gen Zs and Millennials. The new brand vision seamlessly integrates an omnichannel experience successfully straddling the in-clinic and digital space by building experiences of the future via artificial Intelligence enabled website.

Kaya advances its commitment towards ever evolving and enabling everyone to find their own beautiful. Punctuated by the brand’s new purpose fuelled mantra, “Beautiful is You”, Kaya will continue to bring alleviated personalization to help consumers discover products and services that are right for their unique selves. Beautiful is you is a choice to help you define and achieve your own best beautiful.

The elevated digital experience is also established across marketplaces – Amazon, Nykaa, collaborations – Cult Fit, Cred and across India. The digitization mirrors offline customization via an all-new AI assessment tool on the website. The website reflects the changing expectations and aspirations of the new consumer, customized to individual needs. The new Kaya is contemporary, inviting and advanced.

Rajiv Nair, Group CEO – Kaya said,“Kaya has always been ahead of its time and for almost two decades has been a standard-bearer for beauty and healthy skin in India. Constantly improving upon and redefining our services with our consumers are integral to Kaya’s ethos. Kaya’s community is only growing, and our goal is to meet their standards of taste, quality, and inclusivity. With Beautiful is You, we are recrafting Kaya’s brand identity, that not only upholds our legacy but also re-establishes our expert position in Indian skin culture​.”

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing – Kaya said, Being future relevant for our younger audience is about empowering them with the freedom of “choice” to find “their own best beautiful”. The new purpose driven, Gen Z focussed, digital first brand identity reaffirms our authority in the industry; and represents a shift that will boost Kaya to reach yet another pinnacle for building a holistic skin and haircare destination of the future.”