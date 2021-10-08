Alia Bhatt invested in D2C startup Phool.co

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt has invested in D2C startup Phool.co. The brand deals with flowerecycling technology and specialize in making charcoal-free wellness products.

Phool.co, founded by Ankit Agarwal in 2017. The company has expanded its operations and achieved 130 % YOY growth from the past two years .

Alia Bhatt commented on the funding “Phool incense really stands out for its fine natural fragrances and amazing packaging. I admire the founder’s vision of making incense and bio-leather from recycled flowers that contribute to keeping our rivers clean, creating a humane alternative to leather and providing employment to women in India’s heartland. I’m proud that these products are created in India and wowing the world and I’m thrilled to join the investors who are backing the company”. Recently, the actress has also invested in Nykaa.

Ankit Agarwal commented on this “At Phool.co we aim to drive systemic change through innovation. Alia’s investment is a validation of our efforts and firmly sets us on a path to build a global success story from a tier 3 city. The investment and support will help us expand our footprint globally and also step up the pace of RnD. I can proudly say, Phool.co is a business built, led and now even invested in by women.”

Recently, Phool.co had also raised US $2 Million in a seed round from IAN Fund, Social Alpha (FISE) and Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (San Francisco), and IIT Kanpur.