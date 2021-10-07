MyGlamm launches 100 lipstick shades to make customers feel 100/100

MyGlamm has launched a national TVC with a message ‘I want to feel 100/100’ in which the brand will launch 100 shades of one lipstick and also featuring Shardha kapoor as brand ambassador.

The TVC campaign will feature trying out different hands on a wall filled with 100 lipsticks and then the actress comes and mentions that “Just one is fun, I need a 100”. The campaign highlighted that the consumers are asking for more shades in response to this the brand created 100 shades offering a hue for every mood that will make you feel 100/100 all the time.



https://youtu.be/04EALbdV8cI

Apratim Majumder, Chief Marketing Officer, MyGlamm commented on this, “We have a very simple job, really. The ideas are coming from the consumer. Women told us that they want their lipsticks to reflect their mood at that point, and there aren’t just enough shades. So we made 100 shades to go with every mood and occasion”.