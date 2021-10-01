Amazon is strengthening its delivery, fulfillment network ahead of the festive season

Amazon India has strengthened its infrastructure network across the fulfilment centres, in-delivery stations and fresh centres ahead of this festive season. This has created job opportunities for 11,000 people, and additionally it will serve to surge the demand in the festive season.

The e-commerce company has doubled its network as compared to last year, and now ensures faster deliveries to 15,500 pincodes with more than 80% customers now being able to get the delivery in one day or within two days, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also highlighted “They introduced unified delivery and installation service for a hassle-free experience to its customers. Ahead of the festival season, the service has expanded to 19 cities for select TV brands”.

Prakash Dutta, Vice-President, Customer Fulfillment Operations, Amazon India commented on this matter “We have 24 specialised FCs now for large appliances and furniture, two important categories for us. We also have 1850 (in-city) delivery stations both in metros and smaller cities”.

Recently, Amazon India has expanded its network for its exclusive offering: Amazon Fresh. The company has doubled its processing capacity in 14 cities across the country.