Amazon India expanded infrastructure for its grocery services

Amazon India has announced that the company has doubled the capacity for its special service – Amazon fresh, which delivers daily essentials and grocery items within 2 hours. The company released a statement and highlighted that now it has more than doubled their processing capacity since last year and now has 35 dedicated sites across 14 cities in India including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The company has also expanded its infrastructure in other types of buildings that enable in the fulfilment of delivery orders, which also creates job opportunities for direct and in-direct jobs. In the statement the company also stated that “With this expansion, the company now has nearly 1 million sq ft of dedicated space for the storage and fulfilment of tens of thousands of curated items in the Amazon Fresh selection”.

Prakash Dutta, Vice President – Fulfilment Operations and Supply Chain, Amazon India commented on this matter “Our customers have continued to rely on us for fast and safe deliveries of their daily essentials. The expansion of the specialized network for Amazon Fresh will enable us to reach more customers across the country. This investment in infrastructure also creates job opportunities in the 14 cities where we fulfil, process, and deliver Amazon Fresh items to tens of thousands of customers everyday”.