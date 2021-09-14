DMart enters into Haryana by opening a 94,000 sq. ft. store

DMart has entered Haryana by lifting up the shutters to 94,000 sq. ft. store in the state at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad. With this launch, the one-shop supermarket chain has opened its second store in NCR, and its first store at Ghaziabad.

The store is built on a plot size of 1.57 acres in Sector-75 Faridabad and consists of three floors with a total built up area of approx 94 sq.ft.

Amit Raj Jain, Head of Sales, BPTP Ltd commented on this matter, “A modern one-stop supermarket offering good products at great value was needed in the newly-developed Faridabad Neharpar and this DMart store will surely meet the requirement of the residents who were waiting for the latest amenities”.

The DMart stores in Faridabad will provide all the daily needs items- such as food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances under one roof at a competitive price for its customers.