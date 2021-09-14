U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol adds global apparel leader, PVH Corp and its iconic brands as members

U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announced the membership of PVH Corp, one of the largest global apparel companies. This membership will help PVH achieve its commitment to sustainably source 100% of its cotton by 2025.

By joining the Trust Protocol, PVH will receive verified data on sustainability practices from U.S.cotton growers and access to aggregate year-over-year data for water use, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, soil carbon, soil loss and land use efficiency.

Marissa Pagnani McGowan, Chief Sustainability Officer, PVH Corp commented on this matter “Joining the Trust Protocol helps us move forward in reaching our sustainability goals and driving continuous improvements in sustainable cotton sourcing for our brands and at scale for the industry,” .

Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. commented on this matter “We are proud to welcome PVH as a new member and to help them meet their bold sustainability ambitions as established in their Corporate Responsibility strategy Forward Fashion,” said “In a period of growing demand for verifiably sustainable supply, the Trust Protocol empowers U.S. growers to demonstrate their stewardship and be recognized for the environmental efforts they’ve increasingly undertaken.”

The Trust Protocol has welcomed more than 450 brand, retailer, mill and manufacturer members since its launch in 2020. This includes Levi Strauss & Co. and its legacy brands, Gap Inc. and its collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands as well as global apparel manufacturer Gildan. The Trust Protocol has also welcomed UK retailers Tesco, Byford and Next Plc. Other Trust Protocol member announcements include the first 10 U.S. mills to join and the first members in Latin America.

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, recognized by Textile Exchange and Forum for the Future, and part of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cotton 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, Cotton 2040 and Cotton Up initiatives.