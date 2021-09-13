Viviana Mall hosts ‘Nirmalaya Project 2.0’ for a better tomorrow

Marking the success of ‘Nirmalaya Project’ in 2019, Viviana Mall, is once again excited to host ‘Nirmalaya Project 2.0’, to make it as yet another successful campaign.

Viviana Mall in Thane, has pledged to host an eco-friendly campaign called ‘Nirmalaya Project 2.0′, during Ganeshotsav. Starting from 10th September 2021 till 21st September 2021, The Mall will collect Nirmalayas at the Mall premises with an aim is to have cleaner festive celebrations for a greener tomorrow.

Nirmalayas are offerings made to God during worship. Offerings include perishable and non-perishable materials, however, Viviana Mall will accept only perishable offerings like plants, leaves, flowers, garlands, cotton, etc. The mall has set up Nirmalaya containers at three pick points of the premises, that includes, Courtyard (front entry), East court side entry (back entry), and Upper Basement level. The mall requests all visitors and customers to deposit all the flowers and perishable garlands that get replaced daily and even on the day of the idol immersions at all the three pick points.

Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, of Viviana Mall commented on this initiative, “The Nirmalaya Project is our step towards contribution to the environment. While the entire world is dealing with the atrocious impact of COVID-19 virus, we wanted to make a small contribution towards the betterment of the society by making Ganeshotsav eco-friendly and pollution-free.

He also added “In addition to this campaign, we will also erect a 2 feet, eco-friendly Ganesha idol in the mall’s atrium, from 10th September to 16th September. And, as a ritual, we will perform Ganpati Aarti, twice every day,” added Ms. Kirtikar.

Nirmalayas received will be upcycled at Viviana Mall’s Organic Manure Processing Plant to generate manure. This organic manure will be distributed for free to the visitors between 2nd October 2021 and 15th October 2021. Through this initiative, Viviana Mall looks forward to contributing towards the upkeep of trees and plants around the city in an organic way.