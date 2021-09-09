Flipkart partners with Urbanic ahead of Big Billion Days

Flipkart has announced a partnership with Urbanic- a London based Gen Z fashion brand ahead of the festive season and the much awaited BIg Billion Days. This partnership will bring a wide range of global fashion across the country. The stylish collection will bring almost 1,000 unique styles which will be available to a registered customer base of over 350 million – from metros to Tier II and III regions.

This partnership is the first of many launches lineup ahead of the festive season, an official statement highlighted.

The partnership with Urbanic will also enable the fashion brand to democratize fashion to the shoppers in Tier-II and III cities. It will encourage Flipkart to enhance its product portfolio. Customers can choose from a range of apparel, lingerie, swimwear and loungewear, which are priced from ₹299 onwards and are available on Flipkart.

Nishit Garg, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion commented on this matter “Fashion plays a key role in onboarding new consumers during the festive season for Flipkart, and we believe that this launch is going to grow our Gen Z customer base. Fashion needs have evolved in different ways this past year, and global styles continue to be a big influence as we prepare for this much-awaited season. We are happy to announce the launch of Urbanic on Flipkart, which is one of our biggest fashion partnerships this year. We believe that the latest styles should be made accessible to every aspiring consumer across the country”.

Sharing his views on the partnership with Flipkart, Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing, Urbanic, India said, “It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Flipkart and bring Urbanic’s edgy, uber chic and in-vogue collection onto India’s best shopping destination.Through this partnership, we aim to scale our reach and leverage Flipkart’s reach across the length and breath of the nation and their technology to give our community of style icons a superior digital shopping experience”.

James Wellwood, Partner at Urbanic, London added, “We want to make sure that all individuals have equal access to fashionable and trendy outfits that Urbanic provides at an affordable range”.