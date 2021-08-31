Omaxe appoints Abhinav C Ajmera as President-Leasing

Omaxe Ltd, a leading Indian real estate developer has just made a few changes in their top management and has appointed Abhinav C Ajmera as President-Leasing. The new president will be responsible for strengthening the leasing operations for the company and will also help in infusing the company’s commercial and real-estate division.

One of the companies’ leasing project Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, is all set to begin soon. With this new change, the company also aims to get new associations by bringing in new brands through shop zoning and product placement.

Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, Omaxe Ltd commented on this new appointment, “I am extremely delighted to welcome Mr Ajmera to the Omaxe Group. We are confident that with his impeccable expertise in shopping centre development, retail leasing, marketing with dynamic, result-oriented business leadership, the company will scale new heights. Omaxe is constantly setting new benchmarks in commercial real estate with projects like Omaxe Chowk in Delhi and Omaxe World Street in Faridabad and we are looking forward to many more successes with this association in the near future.”

He further continued, “With a history of excelling in various roles, Ajmera has led comprehensive project development and leasing plans for shopping centres and mixed development projects and has formulated strategies to enable effective decision-making. Known for thriving in a competitive environment with end-to-end focus, he has essayed key roles in prominent real estate groups like Galaxy & Sawasdee, Mahagun, Gumberg India Private Ltd., M3M India Private Ltd and Pacific.”



Abhinav C. Ajmera, President-Leasing, Omaxe Ltd. commented on starting his new role, “I am looking forward to an exciting journey with Omaxe Group. The company has already earned its name as one of the most credible and reputed real estate developers in the country. I hope with my experience in consistently achieving revenue, profit, and business growth objectives, I will be able to plan and execute innovative strategies to help the company set new milestones especially in commercial real estate.”