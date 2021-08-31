Zomato changes cutlery option in its app to cut plastic use

The food delivery multichain company, Zomato recently took a move to change ‘opt out’ option to ‘opt in’ for the cutlery at the time of placing an order. Now the customers need to request for cutleries, tissues and straws if they need. This move will help the company save upto 5,000 kilos of plastic in a day, according to a blogpost the company has recently shared.

On the @zomato app, customers could always skip cutlery with their orders. We are now changing this from an ‘opt-out’ to an ‘opt-in’. Customers will now have to explicitly request for cutlery, tissues, and straws, if they need it. pic.twitter.com/3rabwCbL1K — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 30, 2021

Further, the company in the blogpost explained that this move will also help restaurants save Rs. 2-5 ( 0.5-1% of order value) going forward. The company mentioned, “Our restaurant partners are excited about this change, we do expect some teething issues as we switch to a new default mode. We do not expect 100% compliance from the restaurant-end at the onset. Muscle memory needs to change, and we hope that it will happen over the next few months.”

This feature has been rolled out to 50 per cent of the customers, and it will be rolled out to the customers within 3-4 weeks, the company added.

Zomato concluded the blog by saying that this is a small step that will help progress towards building an environmentally conscious India.