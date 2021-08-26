With fresh funding, Bewakoof eyes Rs 2,000 crore in sales by 2025

Youth-focused D2C brand Bewakoof gets fresh funding of Rs 60-crore funding, eyes Rs 2,000 crore in sales by 2025. Bewakoof has raised this Rs 60 crore from InvestCorp, IvyCap and Spring

Marketing Capital and is eyeing to hike up its sales within 4 years. The company, which has now raised a total of Rs 170 crore and has notified that it will use the fresh capital to scale the

business by investing in areas like branding, technology and talent.

Launched by Prabhkiran Singh in 2012, Bewakoof primarily sells apparel and footwear but plans to expand into activewear and innerwear apart from scaling its recently launched beauty

products brand ‘Cosmos’. The Mumbai-based company, which claims to have served six million customers so far, is adding over 100,000 new customers every month. It recently rolled out

celebrity-led digital campaigns with actors Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Farhan Akhtar.

“With the new fundraise, we are gearing to take the brand to an unexplored new customer base, which will be enabled through mass media like TV and print campaigns,” Prabhkiran

Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of Bewakoof mentioned when talking about the new funding.