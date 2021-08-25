Low-calorie ice cream brand NOTO raises fresh funds, to invest in expansion NOTO, the popular low-calorie ice cream and popsicle brand has just raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-Series A round. The brand plans to use the funds for geographical expansion, product

development, and hiring new talent.

This pre-Series A funding round saw participation from a group of investors, including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, actor-producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and a few more angel

investors.

Speaking on the funding, Varun Sheth, Co-founder, NOTO, said, “It’s been two years of hard work and sleepless nights, so it’s really encouraging to see others share your vision and put their faith in you. We’re very excited about this fundraise because it gives us a runway to achieve bigger things, and we are grateful to everyone who has made it possible.”

“After our investment in sport, Priya and I are identifying health and fitness businesses that have growth potential and which align with our lifestyle, and NOTO is one such business. We

see NOTO as the leading healthy ice cream in the industry with strong promoters and on-point branding. We are excited about the strategic expansion plans to key cities and want to be part

of the NOTO growth story,” added John Abraham.

Founded by husband-wife duo Varun and Ashni Sheth in 2018, the brand has sold over five lakh units and served over 30,000 customers with delighted scoops of low-calorie ice cream.