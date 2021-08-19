Pizza Hut joins hands with HUL: Now customers can order Kwality Wall’s ice cream with their pizza

Pizza Hut, the quick pizza service has partnered with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) with an aim to add the FMCG’s best selling Kwality Wall’s ice cream as desserts for their dine-out and take away orders.

With this partnership, Pizza Hut expects to increase its order value by 10% for orders that have Kwality Wall’s ice cream and desserts, a joint statement highlighted. With this partnership, Pizza Hut has also become the first-ever pizza quick service restaurant chain to provide ice creams and desserts across its owned and aggregator platforms.

With this, the company is also gearing up to launch several combos that includes desserts and ice creams. Pizza Hut and the Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever, the parent company of HUL, have a similar global partnership across over 25 international markets.

Neha, Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer commented on this partnership “We are extremely happy to join hands with a like-minded partner like Hindustan Unilever and look forward to treating consumers to an easy, new experience of pizzas and desserts in the comfort of their homes.” Pizza Hut, owned by US-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Yum Brands Inc, opened its first store in Bengaluru in 1996 to enter the Indian market. Currently has 500 stores in India.