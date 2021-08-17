German grocery chain Aldi to hire more than 20,000 workers and raise wages

Amidst all the somber news of job cuts and COVID worries, the U.S. arm of the German discount supermarket group Aldi officially announced that it has increased its average national starting wages for store and warehouse workers to $15 and $19 per hour, respectively. The brand further assured that it will hire more than 20,000 workers to get ready for the busy holiday season.

Aldi will host a hiring week in September to fill an array of positions, including cashiers, stockers and associates, at its more than 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses across the country. The

company is one of the first retailers to announce hiring for the holiday season, which could account for up to 40% of annual sales for certain retailers.

Known for its competitive pay, Aldi will now offer even higher wages, having recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees. Aldi employees are also eligible for a range of

benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and generous paid time off.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people. Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national

brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve,” said Dave Rinaldo, co-president, Aldi U.S.

With a presence across 37 states, Aldi is now on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.