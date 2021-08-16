Duroflex plans to strengthen e-commerce operations to support online buying trend

Duroflex has been working on developing its in-house capability on logistics and last-mile delivery to overcome the supply chain challenges as the company has seen its consumer’s preference shifting towards the e-commerce route in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The brand saw record number of first-time online buyers at the outset of the pandemic and taking this as an opportunity, the brand wants to enhance the convenience it extends to its

customers.

Major challenges that the company has faced with e-commerce, which has kept them away from online is the logistics issue of transporting the ‘bulky and voluminous’ products that adds

to the freight costs. Thus, keeping all these in mind, now Duroflex is ready to make their offering more online friendly and is launching easy-to-ship, vacuum packed mattresses that can

be delivered to consumers’ doorsteps pan-India targeting digital native, millennial.

Another challenge faced by the company was the sale of sub-products in the online space and the company learnt that building awareness about the quality of its products was of paramount importance. Concentrating on its online footprint and expanding its retail presence, Duroflex is eyeing to grow 20-25 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) as against

the industry growth of 8-10 per cent.