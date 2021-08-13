Pacific D21 brings JW Marriott’s leisure experiences for shoppers on Independence Day

Pacific Mall Dwarka 21, launches a campaign involving leisure experiences, for shoppers and visitors to celebrate the occasion of the Independence Day. The month long campaign will give the mall visitors options to get lucky and grab offers from multiple stores situated in the mall.

The campaign’s grand prize will be a free breakfast at the grand restaurant of JW Marriott, Delhi which will be declared towards the month’s end.

Shoppers can become participants by spending amount around 7,000 to 15,000 and be eligible for grabbing the couple breakfast vouchers at luxury hotel JW Mariott, Delhi. All participants are eligible to get cashback up to 20 per cent with assured gifts like PVR movie tickets, Gift vouchers from Museum of Illusions etc.

The activity in its very first week has registered close to 1200 registrations.

After completion of the campaign, the winners will be selected through a lucky draw. Speaking on the positive response from the visitors, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “We are excited after witnessing the customers’ enthusiasm towards our shopping campaigns; this motivates us to constantly think out of the box. We witness better footfalls on special holidays like festivals which brings us the right kind of customer feedback as well.”