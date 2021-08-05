Reach3 Roads celebrates first anniversary, hosts fun day with underprivileged kids

Reach Pro celebrated first anniversary of its high street retail complex, 3 Roads shopping centre, by hosting a fun day for the underprivileged kids from the Saksham organisation like games, food and fun activities for their entertainment. They announced the launch of a month-long mega shop festival where the winner will get a chance to win a TV.

A special cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the milestone with the kids, as they were also delightfully treated with the snacks from Haldirams and fun activities. Enjoying the evening with beautiful Live band performances, the kids were also given presents that brought a big smile to their faces. The event also attracted footfall in the complex following all the COVID protocols. The people in the mall became a part of the anniversary celebrations and took home some wonderful memories from the one-stop shopping destination.

Commenting on completing a year, Nandani Taneja, Vice President, Reach Pro Group said that 3 Roads has accomplished a year filled with celebrations and vivid memories. The event was organised following all the COVID-19 protocols.

“The complex’s well-planned design aims to provide a safer shopping destination and a relaxing outdoor experience. Celebrating this amazing journey with these kids and bringing a smile to these kids made it worthwhile. We feel honoured that we took this important day in our lives to make their day special with all these bundles of joy. The way forward is making the Reach 3 Roads an exhilarated shopping, dining experience for family and friends that visit our complex and introducing many firsts in terms of products, high-end brands, and services not available elsewhere,” says Taneja.

Reach 3 Roads is an open-air neighbourhood complex, designed by Arcop Associates, which offers an array of essential services like co-working, utilities, beauty and fitness, cafes, groceries, among others. In today’s times, health and hygiene is the most important aspect and our centre is fully equipped with the best sanitisation and safety measures. It is strongly positioned to cater to the emerging residential market of Sector 70, and the already existing residential belt of Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Extension Road & Sohna Road. Situated in a high-density residential zone and very well connected from all parts of Gurgaon (NH8 & Subhash Chowk etc.), the centre hosts service-focused retail units to cater to the local communities’ everyday needs.

Based in Gurugram, Reach Pro Group has a team of 50+ professionals who are experts in architectural designs, quality construction & timely delivery. Moreover, the group has other real estate projects embellishing the key sites in Gurugram, like AIRIA by Reach and Lake Shore, Reach Commercial, Reach My Towers. With its unique offerings distinguishing it from its competitors, the Reach Pro Group is well poised to be the powerhouse brand in the Real Estate space.