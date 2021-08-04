Flipkart offers zero-commission marketplace, targets 20x growth

Flipkart has just announced the zero-commission charge on its platform Shopsy ahead of the festive season. The move is to bring small sellers into the category as they still remain untouched by the digital world. The company wants sellers from different categories like fashion, grocery, and home essentials.

Currently, Flipkart has 70% of its customers from Tier-II and III cities and with Shopsy, they are aiming to bring that to 90%, the company said. Shopsy is targeting 20X growth ahead of the festive season.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior vice president-growth, and monetization, Flipkart commented on this “Our vision with Shopsy is to enable digital commerce for everyone across India. We have received an overwhelming response and are further looking to enable several initiatives on the platform to accelerate growth”.

Shopsy is a social commerce platform that provides opportunities for Indian sellers and currently, the platform has a collection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media.

Shopsy has already registered more than 2 lakh users in a month and with the onset of this, the company is ready to push Indians with its new features and offerings. Over the last decade, Flipkart has made many decisions for the growth of the customers such as low-cost logistics, affordability, and offering Flipkart Pay-later service.