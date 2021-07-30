Amazon Prime Day 2021: Rewards galore for the SMB Sector

E-commerce giant Amazon hosted its flagship event Prime Day on the 26th & 27th July, 2021 in India. And recorded an increase in the customers by 70%. The new customers who signed up are mostly from Tier II, III, IV cities. The company’s own payment gateway Amazon Pay was used 3x times at the time of checkout during the festival.

Prime Day 2021 turned out to be special for the SMB sector as it got an enormous response from the customers. Nearly,31,230 sellers saw their highest single-day sales and 25% more sellers’ grossed sales over INR 1 crore as compared to the last Prime Day.

Akshay Sahi, Director – Prime and Fulfillment Experience, Amazon India commented on this, “We dedicated this Prime Day to SMBs and local stores and are humbled by their participation. Prime members shopped from more than 126,000 SMBs and stores from across 6,800+ pin-codes, making it the biggest ever sales for Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) on A.in. We are also excited that the month leading up to Prime Day became Prime Video’s best ever viewership period, firmly establishing that India loves free, fast shipping, exclusive shopping and digital benefits that Prime offers,”

The company made a statement “Personal Computing, Beauty, Apparel, Home & Kitchen, Smartphones and Pantry categories were among those that saw the most success in terms of units sold”.

Prime Day includes more than 1 Lakh sellers from different professions such as artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and brands, local offline neighbourhood stores, participating from all across India. The company-owned virtual assistant Alexa answered approx 3 million requests regarding Prime Day, guiding them to the best products, best offers, bill payments and much more.

On Prime Day, Amazon Prime Music also got the highest listenership in a week. Amazon Prime Video also launched Toofan on Prime Day, starring Farhan Akhtar as a national level boxer, which was watched by Prime customers more than any other Hindi film in the opening week. Overall, the Prime members caught up with the Prime Day craze not only through shopping, but through music and films too, on the other Amazon portfolio.