METRO Cash & Carry adds new store in Visakhapatnam

Taking up its total store count to 29, METRO Cash & Carry, the country’s leading organised wholesaler announced a store opening in Vizag.

“Though we are an international wholesale company, only 1 per cent of our products are imported while the remaining 99 per cent are Indian. We also promote regional and local products through our stores across the country. We also help the kirana dealers to upgrade their stores by giving them a new look and adopting technology to attract more customers, under our Smart Kirana programme. We are the only B2B Company offering this kind of service. We have already remodelled two traditional kirana stores in Vizag city to a modern open format store,” Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, METRO Cash & Carry said while commenting on the new store launch.

“We provide free consultancy service to our retailers to improve their business. The products at the neighbourhood kirana store should reflect the profile of the people living in the surrounding areas,” he further added.

This new store is the second METRO Wholesale in Andhra Pradesh after Vijaywada, which will help generate close to 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, said a company statement. Spread over 50,000 sq.ft, the new store stocks a wide range of globally benchmarked quality assortment of over 7,500 products in both food and non-food category.