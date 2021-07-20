Urban Company pilots chef service

Urban Company is doing the pilot launch phase of its personal chef or cook at home service in Bengaluru. After successfully operating in the salon, home cleaning, carpenter, and electrician services, among other categories, Urban Company is now planning to foray into the personal chef services.

The details pertaining to charges and other booking related parameters are still under wraps, but Urban Company customers were seen sharing their experience with the service on Twitter.

Just a few days back, Urban Company raised $255 million in a Series F round at a valuation of $2.1 billion, which included a primary capital infusion of $188 million and a secondary sale of about $67 million by select angels and early investors. The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer, and Wellington Management, with participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global, and Steadview. The startup was earlier heard saying that they aim to use the funding for innovation, training, product development, enhanced quality control, and safety measures for both partners and consumers.

The largest home service provider in India also aims to increase its geographic footprint by entering the top 100 cities in India and further expanding into international markets. Urban Company now has more than 35,000 service partners across India in 35 cities and is present globally across the UAE, Singapore, Australia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.