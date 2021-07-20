Tier II base for Amazon grows stronger & bigger

The Amazon.in marketplace has witnessed an exponential increase in customer base in tier II cities and smaller towns since the pandemic-forced lockdowns last year. The company highlighted that the work-from-home and online schooling enablers are in high demand, besides personal grooming, wellness and grocery products as more customers are getting online for their shopping needs since mid-2020.

Today, 65 per cent of customer orders and over 85 per cent of new customers on Amazon.in are from tier II and below geographies. As per the company’s statement, its growth and demand in the tier II cities and smaller towns have grown rapidly in the last 15- 18 months.

Amazon in India has also increased their service area over the years and today 100 per cent of India’s serviceable pin codes are in their network. Masks and sanitisers, personal health and sanitisation products are in high demand. Apart from that, personal grooming and electronics are also seeing a rising demand. With customer seeking convenience and increasing their dependence on e-commerce Amazon is surely paving a new scope for shopping for India all across categories.