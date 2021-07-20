Veeba takes D2C approach, launches ‘Earthmade Organix’

Veeba, a homegrown food brand, announced its foray into the massive Indian Organic Food industry with the brand – ‘Earthmade Organix’. With this, Veeba is taking its better-for-you vision a step further and making certified organic products accessible via a D2C approach. It will be catering to a market that stands at a potential worth of USD 2601 million*.

With the launch, Earthmade Organix becomes one of the very few brands to offer a ‘certified’ range of organic hummus. Starting sales in June 2021, Earthmade Organix, currently, services customers across Delhi/NCR and Mumbai via its D2C channel, modern trade outlets and leading e-commerce partners like Milkbasket.

Earthmade Organix derives its vision to empower Indian millennials with accessible, honest and certified organic offerings from an existing need gap. With the pandemic, there is an increased awareness and inclination towards clean eating. This demand, however, is not met with authentic offerings. Moreover, accessibility is a challenge for the digital-first millennial audience. Earthmade Organix bridges this gap with responsibly sourced ingredients, transparency and doorstep delivery. Other offerings include a delectable range of chemical preservative-free dips and a unique range of salsa made with the finest ingredients offering an experience of its kind.

On the launch, Viraj Bahl, Founder- Veeba and now Earthmade Organix, said, “At the core of Earthmade Organix lies a passion to empower Indian millennials with the right information and a choice. The growing organic food market in India offers consumers plenty of options but lacks authenticity. We want to offer them the choice to pick credible, responsibly sourced, certified organic offerings at their own convenience, delivered at their doorstep. We believe that there is nothing more palatable than honesty. Hence, we are upfront about every ingredient that goes inside the product. We bank on our R&D to deliver this honest deliciousness with no chemical preservatives and artificial flavors. It enables us to bring clean offerings to our consumers with no compromise on quality and taste. In a span of 1.5 months of operations, we are already clocking in great customer responses.”