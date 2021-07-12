EaseMyTrip reported a profit after tax of Rs.61 crore in the financial year 2020-21

EaseMyTrip is eyeing 100 percent growth this year on the back of demand recovery for tourism. Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip had reported a revenue of Rs.106.69 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 61 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

“Led by a surge in domestic travel, advance bookings have doubled this year compared to last year. In fact, bookings are up three times in the past few days compared to mid-May,” Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip informed the press.

The founder said that the company witnessed a downfall in the ticket bookings initially during the second wave, but the past few weeks have hinted at a return to normalcy despite state-centric lockdowns. EaseMyTrip is also looking to expand overseas via its subsidiaries. It has set up small subsidiaries in London, Singapore, and Dubai — places with a huge Indian population.

Its lean revenue model has been the key driver in maintaining financial health. “One of the measures that EaseMyTrip implemented for cost-saving during this period was to use technology for processes that were human resource-intensive,” Pitti said.