Pacific Mall Tagore Garden kickstarts drive-in vaccination facility

Pacific Mall Tagore Garden and Sri Balaji Action Multi Speciality Hospital have joined hands for a month-long drive to vaccinate Delhi residents with Covishield vaccines priced at Rs.780 per dose. This makes Pacific Mall the Capital’s only drive-through facility to vaccinate Delhites at reduced prices a week before the price capping guideline gets implemented across the nation. The drive was inaugurated by Kriti Garg, IAS, DC / DM (West Delhi).

The Union Health Ministry had announced on June 8, a price cap for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines in private facilities. The maximum price for Covaxin and Covishield has been fixed at Rs 1,410 and Rs 780 per dose respectively, in private facilities.

Pacific mall management and hospital staff made sure that distancing guidelines were being followed during the Drive Thru vaccination drive. The age group of 18+ and 45+ onwards were eligible for taking a jab in their respective vehicles. A very well-drawn out plan for injecting the individuals who have registered themselves online was in place.

Covishield Vaccine jabs were given to individuals in the age group of 18+ and 45+ (first and second dose, as per individual’s timeline) by team of medical experts from Sri Balaji Action Multi Speciality hospital and doctors. The vaccination drive will be a continued process and will be executed in multiple phases over two months.

“Serving the community is of utmost importance as the world grapples with a deadly pandemic. At a time, when people are battling with the issue of booking vaccine slots, our mall team is striving hard to make this process less cumbersome. We are grateful to our partners, the community and all the staff members present on ground who have made this happen flawlessly,” said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group.

“We always strive to work in the interest of well-being of the humanity, this drive will be a small effort towards keeping our countrymen safe and Pacific Mall has always come forward as trailblazer in such programs,” said Dr. Anand Bansal, Medical Director, Balaji Action Medical Multi Speciality Hospital.