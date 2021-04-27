Benetton Group Launches GREEN B Project 

Benetton Group is launching GREEN B, a project that brings together all the sustainability initiatives of the company’s brands. From the idea and manufacture of a product to the supply chain, from energy efficiency to attention to the needs of communities, this well-rounded vision formalises the commitment to the environment and people that constitutes one of the company’s constant values.

Social responsibility is intrinsic to Benetton Group and has always been expressed through a way of “doing business” that is based on principles of respect for the environment and people – at all levels – and on communication campaigns defending human rights.

Over the coming years, the Group will distribute more sustainable products, create a supply chain that is ever more respectful of the environment and workers’ rights, and increase the efficiency of its headquarters and stores in terms of energy use and waste management, following the example set by the new shop inaugurated in Florence at the beginning of March.

Starting today, all these initiatives have a flag and a symbol. GREEN B represents the sustainable identity of Benetton Group and its people.

“GREEN B unites Benetton’s different souls. Green is the colour of the logo that has made the brand famous all over the world. B is the initial of the last name of the brand’s founders and also refers to the verb ‘to be’ – because to be sustainable is part of our essence – as well as the bee, a small, industrious and collaborative insect, without which the entire ecosystem would be in crisis,” explains Massimo Renon, CEO of Benetton Group. “From today, GREEN B is the ambassador of Benetton’s innately green soul, the symbol of everything that for us is sustainable.”

The bee is also the project’s logo. A graphic reinterpretation of Benetton’s iconic knit stitch, it symbolises the contribution of each individual within an organically expanding hive, an accurate representation of the commitment of the company and its people to sustainability.

The GREEN B project will take on various interpretations as it is used for all Benetton Group touchpoints. Customers will find this symbol in stores, on the digital platforms and on the tags of the garments that reflect the values embodied by the project. Of course, it will also feature in the Integrated Report, the publication in which the company illustrates how strategy, governance and performance make it possible to create value in the short, medium and long term, while respecting the environment and people.