Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com expands into offline foodservice

Beijing-headquartered e-commerce company JD.com and popular China-based foodservice chain Juqi have announced an innovative supply chain partnership, which will make the former the first platform in China to provide a one-stop supply chain solution covering both food and materials supply, and integrated warehousing and distribution services.

Through the cooperation, JD will also provide intelligent inventory management, and offer Juqi’s semi-prepared food to consumers through its platform.

JD will become the only supplier to Juqi by taking advantage of its vast SKU network and a self-operation business model which will ensure product safety and quality. For Juqi, the benefits include utilisation of JD’s nationwide logistics network to reduce labor and supply chain costs.

