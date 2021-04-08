China and US to generate 60% of global e-commerce sales in 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns continue fueling the explosive growth of the e-commerce market, as millions of consumers worldwide shifted from brick-and-mortar stores to webshops.

According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com , the revenue of the global e-commerce industry is expected to jump by 12% YoY and hit $2.7trn in 2021, a 12% increase year-over-year. China and the United States, as the world`s largest e-commerce markets, will generate 60% of that value.

Chinese E-commerce Sales Soared by Almost $400B Amid Pandemic, US Revenues up by 30%

The growing number of people shopping online amid lockdowns caused a surge in global e-commerce sales. The Statista survey revealed that in 2020, the entire market generated $2.43trn in revenue, a 25% jump in a year. Many retail platforms witnessed unprecedented traffic increase last year, surpassing even holiday season peaks.

However, global e-commerce revenues are expected to jump by another $286bn in 2021. By 2025, the entire market is set to reach almost $3.5trn value.

As the world’s largest e-commerce market, China has witnessed an explosive growth of revenues in the last year. Before the pandemic, the Chinese e-commerce industry was worth $862.6bn. After the COVID-19 hit, this value jumped by 30% YoY to $1.17trn in 2020. Statistics show Chinese e-commerce revenues are set to reach $1.26trn in 2021, almost a $400bn increase in two years. By 2025, this figure is forecast to jump to $1.63trn.

The United States, the second-largest e-commerce market globally, has also witnessed an impressive growth of e-commerce sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with revenues rising from $360bn in 2019 to $469bn in 2021, a 30% increase in two years. Statistics show the US revenues are forecast to continue growing and hit over $563bn in the next four years.

One-Third of All E-commerce Users are From China and the US

Analyzed by payment types, Chinese e-commerce users prefer e-wallets, with 61% of them choosing this online payment method in 2021. On the other hand, card payments still dominate the US market and are expected to account for 38% of all e-commerce payments this year.

In 2019, almost $3.2bn people were shopping online. Chinese shoppers made nearly one-third of that number, or 855 million. The United States hit 247 million e-commerce users that year.

Last year, 926 million Chinese people shopped in webshops, 70 million more than before the pandemic. Statistics show the number of e-commerce users in the country is set to reach almost 988 million this year and continue rising to 1.2 billion by 2025.

The US market witnessed much smaller growth than China, with the number of users rising from 247 million in 2019 to 263 million in 2021. By 2025, more than 291 million Americans are expected to shop online.

Statistics show that almost one-third of all e-commerce users in 2021 are from China and the United States.