adidas Originals launches new store in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall

adidas Originals, a pioneering sportswear brand for the streets, has launched its second store in Chandigarh’s fashion and shopping hub – Elante Mall.

The brand has been consistently investing in efforts to elevate product experience and create innovative brand moments for consumers and key street style enthusiasts.

Keeping with the brand’s key focus to offer innovation, consumer centricity and brand familiarization in street style, the new store launch at Elante Mall in Chandigarh witnessed unmatched energy and enthusiasm as excited consumers and shoppers visited the new hood to shop the latest drops from their favourite brand. An array of activities and special offers got the visitors excited. Kick-starting the launch, the first 100 customers got an exclusive voucher as a token of appreciation for a chance to cop their favourite kicks.

Adding to the frenzy, every shopper, till 8th March 2021, has won a chance to participate in a raffle and win exciting merchandise. The brand also planned a stirring activation to mark International Women’s Day with the loyal women brand friends and city’s fashionistas. The new store got every Originals’ fan, fashion lover, shopper and consumer at the mall kicked up as they shopped the latest collection in full glory.

Adding a local flavor of this modern and iconic city of Chandigarh to the brand new store, the distinctive art-form of the region Phulkari has been incorporated to create an interesting installation of the brand’s Trefoil logo that turned out to be the most Instagram’d corner at the store.

Spread over 2000 sq. ft., the new adidas Originals store is an ideal one-stop-shop destination for the northern region’s sneakerheads, street style enthusiasts, fashion forward millennials and Gen-Z.

The store gives them the access to the brand’s exclusive drops, coolest collaborations like the Yeezy by Kanye West, IVY Park by Beyoncé, exclusive drops with Sean Wotherspoon, Pharell Williams, Disney and more global creators, along with crowd-favourite classics turned sustainable Stan Smiths, the hyped collectors’ series A-ZX and many more innovative product stories.

With the launch of this new adidas Originals door right at the heart of the city of Chandigarh, the brand aims to elevate the sneaker culture and street style fashion game that is prominent in Northern India to the next level.

Address: adidas Originals, Shop no 32, Elante Mall, Plot No. 178, Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh 160017