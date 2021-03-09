20 brands open stores in four months in Omaxe World Street

Twenty brands have opened their stores in Omaxe World Street, Sector 79, Faridabad in the last four months ending February 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The total area of these shops is approximately around 31,488 sq ft.

The themed high street shopping experience with open sky dining in fancy restaurants and cafes, live music, street walks, hassle-free entry and exit of people and cars have caught the fancy of the shoppers. Omaxe World Street daily witnesses a good footfall with the project witnessing its peak during occasions such as Christmas, New Year and Valentine’s Day. The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad recently made the location a part of the city’s mini-documentary showcasing city’s development.

Brands like Desian, Cake Innovation, Gianis, Liberty, Stylish Icon, FFC Kitchen, The Wed Maker, Elfin, Crossfit, Coiffeur Fashion, Budget Shop, Hari Om Electronics, Numex, Cobb, High Flyers Gym, Pizza Hut, Goofys, Tongue Twister, Hems Fun Zone and Big Boss Salon will be providing a variety of choice to shoppers with their stores opening in World Street.

Commenting on the development, Benu Sehgal, President-Retail, Omaxe Ltd. said: “The high visibility of shops, independence to store owners, low CAM charges and competitive rentals make Omaxe World Street a lucrative business proposition for investors and gives an opportunity to brands & budding businesses to service lakhs of potential visitors.”

Close to 10 lakh people live within 5 KM radius of Omaxe World Street in various group housing societies. Besides, it offers seamless connectivity to Delhi via NH-2 and Delhi Metro, to Gurgaon via Faridabad-Gurgaon road and Delhi Metro and to Noida/Greater Noida via Kalindi Kunj and DND flyway.