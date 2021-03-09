Licorne Hospitality to launch two new cloud kitchen brands

After the overwhelming success of the Rollery, a gourmet rolls brand, Licorne Hospitality is now planning to launch two more cloud kitchen brands.

Lattu Biryani

A brand with a unique take on biryanis. It will focus on regional biryanis and will not go with the cast in stone model of lucknowi and hyderabadi biryanis only. From biryanis inspired by Telangana village to wazwan kitchens of Kashmir, the brand will bring regional delights to the consumers.

It has launched its pre-launch campaign where it is inviting customers to co-create the brand elements. In return, customers can get an inside scope to the behind the scene stories, chef talks, invitation to events and food trials.

“We want customers to experience the brand journey. We are leveraging technology to connect directly with our consumers. The patrons are actually elated specially after they saw our commitment to quality with our existing gourmet rolls brand, the Rollery. Many of our customers from The Rollery have signed up for pre-launch of Lattu,” said Debashish Yadav, CEO, Licorne Hospitality.

Pizzeria by Reve

A gourmet pizza brand which is an offshoot of the successful and chic European bistro, Reve, in Aerocity, Delhi. While the company’s restaurant rollout plan for Reve is intact, it is also adding this pizzeria brand to its portfolio to fill the gourmet pizza segment in the market.

“Reve is an upscale European bistro which will be expanded to 5 more locations in Delhi NCR and urban markets such as Bengaluru and Mumbai. Our plans for restaurant rollouts went off track due to the pandemic. We had to cancel a lease for a beautiful food hub in Gurugram. We are reviving our plans. It may get delayed by a year or so but eventually, we will take Reve bistro to other markets,” said Debashish Yadav.

The brand menu is being created by a team of experts and chefs from Europe under the tutelage of Ishan Yadav, Culinary Head, Licorne Hospitality, who is the culinary head for the group and received his training in culinary arts from the renowned Le Cordon Bleu, London.

“We are launching Pizzeria by Reve due to patron’s demand for gourmet food at home. Takeaway orders for pizza from our restaurant are encouraging. We see customer’s contacting us for home delivery including a lot of expat crowds. We felt it was only right to curate a pizza brand out of Reve to bring the European cuisine at home. We will focus on Sicilian and Neapolitan pizzas,” said Ishan Yadav.