FMCG firm BL Agro launches 12th EBO, to launch 100 in FY21-22

BL Agro Limited, India’s leading FMCG Company, launched its 12th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) ‘Nourish’. This is the company’s first EBO in Delhi. The Nourish store will retail a wide range of 80+ products that the company offers. BL Agro is amongst the fastest growing FMCG brands in the country and has been committed to providing quality food products over many years.

Commenting on the launch, Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman & Managing Director, BL Agro Limited said, “Since the launch of our first Nourish store in Padrauna, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are humbled by the response we have received till date, and our passion towards providing an ever-growing nation with the right nutrition, is what sets us apart. We are excited for our customers to experience our brand this way and hope we can help people understand the importance of choosing the right nutrition.”

BL Agro boasts of one of the largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players in the country with over 50,000 retailers, across 200 cities in 13 states of India – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu, and in Nepal.

Brand Nourish came into existence in the year 2018 and comes with a promise for nutrition. The brand offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen including Atta, Rice, Pulses, Ghee & Oils, Dry Fruits, Papad, Pickles, Murabba, Spices, and more. Each Nourish product is packed with superior quality ingredients and is produced with finest processes that ensure maximum retention of nutrients. The company has 4 Nourish Exclusive Brand Outlets operational across Padrauna, Hathras, NOIDA, Jaipur (2), Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Surat. The 12th outlet is now open at Janpath Bhawan in central Delhi.

BL Agro remains bullish on its expansion and plans to open 100 EBOs in India in the next FY 2021-22. The Company will follow a franchise model to further expand and penetrate the Indian market. The company’s turnover in the FY 2019-20 was INR 2500 crores and is expected to grow 30% YOY.

Located at Janpath Bhawan, a prime location in Central Delhi, the exclusive store was inaugurated by famous Bollywood singer Kailash Kher.

Kailash Kher is also the voice behind Nourish Brand anthem. Unveiling brand’s fifth EBO he said, “It’s great to be a part of Nourish once again. I have been a strong believer of right eating habits and when I see a brand working so hard to make sure they provide enriching food, it’s really inspiring”.